2022 French Open, First Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch 2022 French Open, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the 2022 French Open continues on Tuesday with men's singles.

The action in the first round of the 2022 French Open wraps up for the men's singles on Tuesday with the No. 4 ranked player Stefanos Tsitsipas facing Lorenzo Musetti on the Philippe-Chatrier court. The 23-year-old is the highest-ranked Greek player in history. Tsitsipas appeared in the final at last year's French Open, where he lost to Novak Djokovic after leading by two sets.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, First Round today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Live stream the 2022 French Open, First Round with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first round of the men's singles kicked off on Sunday, where No. 6 ranked 19-year-old Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz defeated unranked Argentine Juan Londero in three sets.

The action continued on Monday for the top-ranked men's players, with No. 5 ranked Rafael Nadal defeating Jordan Thompson 6-2 in all three sets to advance to the second round.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic did the same defeating Yoshihito Nishioka on Monday in straight sets to advance in the men's singles tournament.

The first round action wraps on Tuesday with Stefanos Tsitsipas facing Lorenzo Musetti on the Philippe-Chatrier court in the 2022 French Open.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

