How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships kick off on Monday with plenty of interesting storylines.

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships kick off from London at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Wimbledon, the longest running major championship in tennis history, was won by Ashleigh Barty and Novak Djokovic in 2021.

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, First Round Today:

Match Date: June 27, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream 2022 Wimbledon Championships, First Round on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Wimbledon welcomes the best tennis players in the world for what is the third major on the tennis calendar.

The first day has No. 1 ranked Djokovic in action, as well as No. 3 Casper Ruud and No. 5 Carlos Alcaraz Garfia.

In the men’s draw there are 32 matches on the schedule today. For the women, there are also 32 women’s singles draw matches.

No. 2 Anett Kontaveit, No. 3 Ons Jabeur and No. 5 ranked Maria Sakkari are all in action to start off the tournament.

Serena Williams and No. 2 ranked Rafael Nadal will be in action on Tuesday as they look to continue building on their historic record in majors. Nadal is working towards his 23rd major win and third at Wimbledon, while Williams is after her 24th and eighth at this event.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
27
2022

2022 Wimbledon Championships, First Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, First Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
