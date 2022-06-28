Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships continues on Tuesday with the second day of action in London.

The second day of activity at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships begins on courts two and twelve for the men's singles. Ryan Peniston will be facing Henri Laaksonen on court twelve while No. 12 ranked Grigor Dimitrov meets with American Steve Johnson on court two. On the women's singles side, meanwhile, the day begins with No. 5 ranked Maria Sakkari facing Zoe Hives on court three.

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, First Round Today:

Match Date: June 28, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream 2022 Wimbledon Championships, First Round on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The tournament began on Monday with No. 1 ranked men's player Novak Djokovic beating his first round opponent Kwon Soon-Woo in four sets to advance to the second round of the Wimbledon Championships.

In other action on the men's side, No. 7 ranked Hubert Hurkacz lost in a five-set heartbreaking upset to Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. No. 5 ranked Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz took five sets as well in his first round victory over Jan-Lennard Struff.

On the women's side on Monday, No. 10 ranked Emma Raducanu defeated Alison Van Uytvanck in straight sets in in Centre Court debut. The 19-year-old British player mentioned after the win that she was "just happy to stay another day" at the tournament after there were initial concerns over her fitness entering the Wimbledon Championships.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
28
2022

2022 Wimbledon Championships, First Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, First Round

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Jun 26, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) closes his eyes as he reacts to a fly out in the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Jun 26, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) closes his eyes as he reacts to a fly out in the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Las Vegas Aces
WNBA

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks

By Evan Lazar7 hours ago
June 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Taylor Trammell (20) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
June 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Taylor Trammell (20) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Jun 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor (12), shortstop Jorge Mateo (3), left fielder Austin Hays (21), center fielder Cedric Mullins (31), and right fielder Ryan McKenna (26) celebrate after the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Orioles at Mariners

By Adam Childs8 hours ago
Jun 26, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Jun 26, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy