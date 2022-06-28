The 2022 Wimbledon Championships continues on Tuesday with the second day of action in London.

The second day of activity at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships begins on courts two and twelve for the men's singles. Ryan Peniston will be facing Henri Laaksonen on court twelve while No. 12 ranked Grigor Dimitrov meets with American Steve Johnson on court two. On the women's singles side, meanwhile, the day begins with No. 5 ranked Maria Sakkari facing Zoe Hives on court three.

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, First Round Today:

Match Date: June 28, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream 2022 Wimbledon Championships, First Round on fuboTV:

The tournament began on Monday with No. 1 ranked men's player Novak Djokovic beating his first round opponent Kwon Soon-Woo in four sets to advance to the second round of the Wimbledon Championships.

In other action on the men's side, No. 7 ranked Hubert Hurkacz lost in a five-set heartbreaking upset to Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. No. 5 ranked Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz took five sets as well in his first round victory over Jan-Lennard Struff.

On the women's side on Monday, No. 10 ranked Emma Raducanu defeated Alison Van Uytvanck in straight sets in in Centre Court debut. The 19-year-old British player mentioned after the win that she was "just happy to stay another day" at the tournament after there were initial concerns over her fitness entering the Wimbledon Championships.

