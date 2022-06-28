Skip to main content

How to watch Elias Ymer vs. Cristian Garin at Wimbledon

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

If you're wanting to see No. 137 Elias Ymer go toe to toe with No. 43 Cristian Garin in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on June 28, tune in to ESPN.

How to watch Elias Ymer vs. Cristian Garin at Wimbledon

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Tuesday, June 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Ymer vs. Garin Matchup Info

Elias YmerCristian Garin

137

World Rank

43

15-11

2022 Match Record

11-13

32-28

2022 Set Record

29-38

French Open

Last Tournament

Viking International Eastbourne

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Round of 32

Elias Ymer vs. Cristian Garin Recent Performance

  • Ymer remains in the tournament despite coming up short in the qualifying round, 3-6, 2-6, 4-6 versus Jason Kubler.
  • Garin most recently played on June 20, 2022, a 3-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 24-ranked Alex de Minaur in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne.
  • Ymer has played 26 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.5 games per match (27 in five-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ymer has won 80.4% of his games on serve, and 22.7% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Ymer has won 78.3% of his games on serve, and 13% on return.
  • Garin has played 26.3 games per match (41.5 in five-set matches) in his 24 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • So far this year, Garin has won 68.4% of his service games and 27.1% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Garin has won 58.8% of his games on serve, and 5.6% on return.

How To Watch

June
28
2022

First Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Elias Ymer vs. Cristian Garin at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, First Round

By Rafael Urbina5 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Diego Schwartzman vs. Stefan Kozlov at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Stefan Kozlov vs. Diego Schwartzman at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Misaki Doi at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Mackenzie McDonald vs. Nuno Borges at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Nuno Borges vs. Mackenzie McDonald at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Misaki Doi vs. Shuai Zhang at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Jun 26, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) closes his eyes as he reacts to a fly out in the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy