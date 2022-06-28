How to watch Elias Ymer vs. Cristian Garin at Wimbledon
If you're wanting to see No. 137 Elias Ymer go toe to toe with No. 43 Cristian Garin in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on June 28, tune in to ESPN.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, June 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Grass
Ymer vs. Garin Matchup Info
|Elias Ymer
|Cristian Garin
137
World Rank
43
15-11
2022 Match Record
11-13
32-28
2022 Set Record
29-38
French Open
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 32
Elias Ymer vs. Cristian Garin Recent Performance
- Ymer remains in the tournament despite coming up short in the qualifying round, 3-6, 2-6, 4-6 versus Jason Kubler.
- Garin most recently played on June 20, 2022, a 3-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 24-ranked Alex de Minaur in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne.
- Ymer has played 26 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.5 games per match (27 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ymer has won 80.4% of his games on serve, and 22.7% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Ymer has won 78.3% of his games on serve, and 13% on return.
- Garin has played 26.3 games per match (41.5 in five-set matches) in his 24 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Garin has won 68.4% of his service games and 27.1% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Garin has won 58.8% of his games on serve, and 5.6% on return.
