How to watch Mackenzie McDonald vs. Nuno Borges at Wimbledon
Check out ESPN to watch Tuesday's bout between No. 123 Nuno Borges and No. 55 Mackenzie McDonald in the Round of 128 at Wimbledon.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, June 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Borges vs. McDonald Matchup Info
|Nuno Borges
|Mackenzie McDonald
123
World Rank
55
6-3
2022 Match Record
15-18
13-13
2022 Set Record
41-44
French Open
Last Tournament
Mallorca Championships
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 16
Nuno Borges vs. Mackenzie McDonald Recent Performance
- Borges remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 6-3, 6-7, 4-6, 6-7 against Max Purcell.
- McDonald came up short in his most recent match, 6-4, 6-7, 4-6 against Marcos Giron in the Round of 16 of Mallorca Championships on June 22, 2022.
- Borges has played 29.4 games per match (41 in five-set matches) in his nine matches this year (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Borges has won 77.8% of his service games and 27.7% of his return games.
- Borges has won 74.1% of his service games on grass, and 32% of his return games.
- Through 33 matches this year, McDonald has played 25 games per match (33.4 in five-set matches) and won 49.2% of them (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, McDonald has won 72.3% of his games on serve, and 26.2% on return.
- On grass, McDonald has won 83.6% of his service games and 11.9% of his return games.
How To Watch
June
28
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)