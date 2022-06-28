How to watch Misaki Doi vs. Shuai Zhang at Wimbledon
Shuai Zhang and Misaki Doi are set to square off in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on June 28, and you can tune in on ESPN.
How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Misaki Doi at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, June 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Zhang vs. Doi Matchup Info
|Shuai Zhang
|Misaki Doi
41
World Rank
108
19-16
2022 Match Record
4-11
34-34
2022 Set Record
11-25
Viking Classic Birmingham
Last Tournament
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Runner-Up
Last Result
Round of 32
Shuai Zhang vs. Misaki Doi Recent Performance
- Zhang is coming off a loss in the finals at Viking Classic Birmingham, falling to Beatriz Haddad Maia, 4-5 (retired).
- Doi most recently played on June 20, 2022, a 3-6, 3-6 loss to No. 89-ranked Greet Minnen in the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.
- Through 35 matches this year (across all court types), Zhang has played 19.4 games per match (19.4 in three-set matches) and won 49.9% of them.
- Zhang has won 65% of her service games this year, and 32.7% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Zhang has won 75% of her games on serve, and 34.1% on return.
- Through 15 matches so far this year, Doi has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 42.5% of them (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Doi has won 57.8% of her games on serve, and 27.5% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Doi has won 55.6% of her games on serve, and 11.1% on return.
How To Watch
June
28
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)