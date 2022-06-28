How to watch Nuno Borges vs. Mackenzie McDonald at Wimbledon
Nuno Borges and Mackenzie McDonald are slated to play on Tuesday, June 28 in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon, and you can tune in to witness it on ESPN.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, June 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Borges vs. McDonald Matchup Info
|Nuno Borges
|Mackenzie McDonald
123
World Rank
55
6-3
2022 Match Record
15-18
13-13
2022 Set Record
41-44
French Open
Last Tournament
Mallorca Championships
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 16
Nuno Borges vs. Mackenzie McDonald Recent Performance
- Borges remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 6-3, 6-7, 4-6, 6-7 against Max Purcell.
- In his previous tournament, Mallorca Championships, McDonald was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 67-ranked Marcos Giron, 6-4, 6-7, 4-6.
- In his nine matches so far this year across all court types, Borges has played an average of 29.4 games (41.0 in five-set matches).
- Borges has won 77.8% of his service games so far this year, and 27.7% of his return games.
- Borges has won 74.1% of his service games on grass, and 32.0% of his return games.
- McDonald has played 33 matches so far this year (winning 49.2% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.0 games per match (33.4 in five-set matches).
- McDonald has won 72.3% of his service games this year, and 26.2% of his return games.
- McDonald has won 83.6% of his service games on grass, and 11.9% of his return games.
