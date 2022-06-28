Skip to main content

How to watch Nuno Borges vs. Mackenzie McDonald at Wimbledon

Nuno Borges and Mackenzie McDonald are slated to play on Tuesday, June 28 in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon, and you can tune in to witness it on ESPN.

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Tuesday, June 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Court Surface: Grass

Borges vs. McDonald Matchup Info

Nuno BorgesMackenzie McDonald

123

World Rank

55

6-3

2022 Match Record

15-18

13-13

2022 Set Record

41-44

French Open

Last Tournament

Mallorca Championships

Round of 128

Last Result

Round of 16

Nuno Borges vs. Mackenzie McDonald Recent Performance

  • Borges remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 6-3, 6-7, 4-6, 6-7 against Max Purcell.
  • In his previous tournament, Mallorca Championships, McDonald was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 67-ranked Marcos Giron, 6-4, 6-7, 4-6.
  • In his nine matches so far this year across all court types, Borges has played an average of 29.4 games (41.0 in five-set matches).
  • Borges has won 77.8% of his service games so far this year, and 27.7% of his return games.
  • Borges has won 74.1% of his service games on grass, and 32.0% of his return games.
  • McDonald has played 33 matches so far this year (winning 49.2% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.0 games per match (33.4 in five-set matches).
  • McDonald has won 72.3% of his service games this year, and 26.2% of his return games.
  • McDonald has won 83.6% of his service games on grass, and 11.9% of his return games.

How To Watch

June
28
2022

First Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Tennis

