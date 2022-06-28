Skip to main content

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Misaki Doi at Wimbledon

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, June 28, turn on ESPN to witness Shuai Zhang match up against Misaki Doi in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon in London, United Kingdom.

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Misaki Doi at Wimbledon

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Tuesday, June 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Zhang vs. Doi Matchup Info

Shuai ZhangMisaki Doi

41

World Rank

108

19-16

2022 Match Record

4-11

34-34

2022 Set Record

11-25

Viking Classic Birmingham

Last Tournament

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Runner-Up

Last Result

Round of 32

Shuai Zhang vs. Misaki Doi Recent Performance

  • Zhang is coming off a loss in the finals at Viking Classic Birmingham, falling to Beatriz Haddad Maia, 4-5 (retired).
  • Doi is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, at the hands of No. 89-ranked Greet Minnen, 3-6, 3-6.
  • Zhang has played 35 matches this year (across all court types), and 19.4 games per match (19.4 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Zhang has won 65.0% of her games on serve, and 32.7% on return.
  • Zhang has won 75.0% of her service games on grass, and 34.1% of her return games.
  • Doi has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) in her 15 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • Doi has won 57.8% of her service games this year, and 27.5% of her return games.
  • Doi has won 55.6% of her service games on grass, and 11.1% of her return games.

How To Watch

June
28
2022

First Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, First Round

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Nuno Borges vs. Mackenzie McDonald at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Mackenzie McDonald vs. Nuno Borges at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Misaki Doi vs. Shuai Zhang at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Stefan Kozlov vs. Diego Schwartzman at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Misaki Doi at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Diego Schwartzman vs. Stefan Kozlov at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 26, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) closes his eyes as he reacts to a fly out in the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Jun 26, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) closes his eyes as he reacts to a fly out in the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy