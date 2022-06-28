How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Misaki Doi at Wimbledon
On Tuesday, June 28, turn on ESPN to witness Shuai Zhang match up against Misaki Doi in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon in London, United Kingdom.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, June 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Zhang vs. Doi Matchup Info
|Shuai Zhang
|Misaki Doi
41
World Rank
108
19-16
2022 Match Record
4-11
34-34
2022 Set Record
11-25
Viking Classic Birmingham
Last Tournament
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Runner-Up
Last Result
Round of 32
Shuai Zhang vs. Misaki Doi Recent Performance
- Zhang is coming off a loss in the finals at Viking Classic Birmingham, falling to Beatriz Haddad Maia, 4-5 (retired).
- Doi is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, at the hands of No. 89-ranked Greet Minnen, 3-6, 3-6.
- Zhang has played 35 matches this year (across all court types), and 19.4 games per match (19.4 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Zhang has won 65.0% of her games on serve, and 32.7% on return.
- Zhang has won 75.0% of her service games on grass, and 34.1% of her return games.
- Doi has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) in her 15 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Doi has won 57.8% of her service games this year, and 27.5% of her return games.
- Doi has won 55.6% of her service games on grass, and 11.1% of her return games.
How To Watch
June
28
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
