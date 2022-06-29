The 2022 Wimbledon Championships continue on Wednesday with the second round of action in London.

On the men's singles side, the No. 1 ranked player Novak Djokovic will be facing Thanasi Kokkinakis on Centre Court to decide who advances from the second round onto the third. Meanwhile, No. 5 ranked Carlos Alcaraz will go against Tallon Griekspoor on Court 2 in their second round matchup.

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Second Round Today:

Match Date: June 29, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Second Round on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

In the women's singles second round on Wednesday, No. 2 ranked Anett Kontaveit will go up against Jule Niemeier on Court 1 after Kontaveit defeated American Bernarda Pera in straight sets in their first round matchup on Monday.

In other activity on the women's side, No. 10 ranked Emma Raducanu will be facing Caroline Garcia on Centre Court after the 19-year-old British player beat Alison Van Uytvanck in straight sets in her Centre Court debut on Monday.

No. 3 ranked male tennis player Casper Ruud continues onto the second round against Frenchman Ugo Humbert on Court 2 to kick off the action on Wednesday. Ruud will look to continue his excellent form after reaching the 2022 French Open final.

Regional restrictions may apply.