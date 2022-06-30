Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of action at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships continues on Thursday in London with Stefanos Tsitipas in action.

The action in London continues on Thursday with several key matchups in the second round for both the men's and women's singles tournaments. Women's champion at the 2022 French Open, No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek, will be facing Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove on Thursday as well.

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Second Round Today:

Match Date: June 30, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Second Round on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

No. 4-ranked men's player Stefanos Tsitsipas will also be playing his second-round matchup on Thursday when the Greek star faces Australian Jordan Thompson for a spot in the next round. Tsitsipas is coming off of a four-set victory over Alexander Ritschard on Court 1 on Tuesday in the first round. Thompson, meanwhile, is coming off of a straight-set win in the first round over Roberto Carballés Baena on Tuesday as well.

In further action on Thursday on the women's side, No. 4 ranked Paula Badosa will go up against Irina Bara, while No. 11 ranked Coco Gauff will be facing Mihaela Buzarnescu for a place in the third round.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

