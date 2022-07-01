Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships continues on with the third major of the year today.

The 2022 Wimbledon championship moves into the third round with the top-ranked player in the world Novak Djokovic in action. There are eight men’s singles matches, eight in the women’s singles draw and 39 combined matches in the doubles draw between the men, women and mixed teams. There is action all day from the All England Club in Wimbledon, London today.

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Third Round today:

Game Date: July 1, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

On Centre Court at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan knocked off the greatest tennis player of all time, Serena Williams (7-5, 1-6, 7-6) in the biggest moment of her career:

Tan plays next on Saturday against Katie Boulter as she looks to move into the fourth round of a major for the first time in her young career.

One of the key matches today features young French star Diane Parry taking on number three ranked Ons Jabeur. Parry won both of her singles matches in straight sets so far and is also participating in women’s doubles.

Jabeur has also dominated in her first two matches, winning in straight sets while only dropping eight games total.

For the men’s singles draw, No. 10 ranked Jannik Sinner takes on No. 20 John Isner in what could be the match of the day in that draw.

No. 5-ranked Carlos Alcaraz Garfia is also in action against No. 32 Oscar Otte and top-ranked Djokovic is challenged by No. 25 Miomir Kecmanović.

