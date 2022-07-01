Skip to main content

How to watch Angelique Kerber vs. Elise Mertens at Wimbledon

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Check out ESPN to see Friday's bout between No. 19 Angelique Kerber and No. 31 Elise Mertens in the Round of 32 at Wimbledon.

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Friday, July 1
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Kerber vs. Mertens Matchup Info

Angelique KerberElise Mertens

19

World Rank

31

13-8

2022 Match Record

16-13

28-21

2022 Set Record

32-28

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Last Tournament

Viking International Eastbourne

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 32

Angelique Kerber vs. Elise Mertens Recent Performance

  • Kerber defeated Magda Linette 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday in the Round of 64.
  • Mertens picked up a walkover win over Maria Camila Osorio Serrano at Wimbledon in her most recent scheduled match.
  • Kerber has played 22.6 games per match (22.6 in three-set matches) in her 21 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kerber has won 67.0% of her games on serve, and 39.4% on return.
  • Kerber has won 85.1% of her service games on grass, and 42.6% of her return games.
  • In her 29 matches this year, Mertens has played an average of 21.0 games across all court surfaces (21.0 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Mertens has won 39.3% of her return games and 63.9% of her service games.
  • Mertens has won 57.4% of her service games on grass, and 39.0% of her return games.

How To Watch

July
1
2022

Third Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:15
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
imago1012925508h
Golf

