How to watch Angelique Kerber vs. Elise Mertens at Wimbledon
Check out ESPN to see Friday's bout between No. 19 Angelique Kerber and No. 31 Elise Mertens in the Round of 32 at Wimbledon.
How to watch Angelique Kerber vs. Elise Mertens at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, July 1
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Kerber vs. Mertens Matchup Info
|Angelique Kerber
|Elise Mertens
19
World Rank
31
13-8
2022 Match Record
16-13
28-21
2022 Set Record
32-28
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Angelique Kerber vs. Elise Mertens Recent Performance
- Kerber defeated Magda Linette 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday in the Round of 64.
- Mertens picked up a walkover win over Maria Camila Osorio Serrano at Wimbledon in her most recent scheduled match.
- Kerber has played 22.6 games per match (22.6 in three-set matches) in her 21 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kerber has won 67.0% of her games on serve, and 39.4% on return.
- Kerber has won 85.1% of her service games on grass, and 42.6% of her return games.
- In her 29 matches this year, Mertens has played an average of 21.0 games across all court surfaces (21.0 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Mertens has won 39.3% of her return games and 63.9% of her service games.
- Mertens has won 57.4% of her service games on grass, and 39.0% of her return games.
How To Watch
July
1
2022
Third Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:15
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)