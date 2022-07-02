Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Harmony Tan’s journey continues at the 2022 Wimbledon championships in the third round on Saturday.

This weekend features great tennis action at the 2022 Wimbledon championships for the men’s and women’s singles draws, as well as the doubles. Today, there are eight women’s singles draw matches with all but one featuring at least one top-20 player and eight men’s singles draw matches with arguably the greatest player of all time, Rafael Nadal, in action.

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Third Round today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Iga Świątek won her 37th consecutive match as she rolls into the second round and looks for her second major win in a row:

The morning starts off with the story of the tournament, Tan, as she looks to advance to the fourth round of a major for the first time in her career against Katie Boulter after upsetting Serena Williams.

Also in action to start the day for the women’s singles draw is No. 13 Barbora Krejčíková challenged by Ajla Tomljanović.

For the men’s singles draw, there are two matches to start the day with No. 29 Jenson Brooksby taking on Cristian Garin and Jack Sock challenged by Jason Kubler.

As the morning moves on, No. 11 Taylor Fritz, No. 2 Nadal and No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas are all in action for the men with No. 11 Coco Gauff, No. 4 Paula Badosa, top-ranked Iga Świątek and No. 8 Jessica Pegula to close out the day for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships for the singles draws.

Over in doubles, there are 10 men’s doubles matches, eight for the women and eight more for the mixed draw.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

2022 Wimbledon Championships, Third Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Seamus Power plays his shot from the eighth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch Horizon Irish Open, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
imago1012902003h
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
imago1012913745h
Cycling

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France: Stage 2

By Phil Watsonjust now
imago1012915705h
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 British Grand Prix: Practice 3

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon
SI Guide

Nick Kyrgios vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Highlights Wimbledon Third Round Singles Play

By Josh Rosenblat2 hours ago
May 21, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) hugs midfielder Brandon Bye (15) after scoring a goal against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire forward Kacper Przybylko (11) kicks the ball past D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 29, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) takes a shot on goal during the second half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. The Timbers won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Houston Dynamo vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 26, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) reacts after a missed shoot against New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (99) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy