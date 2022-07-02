Harmony Tan’s journey continues at the 2022 Wimbledon championships in the third round on Saturday.

This weekend features great tennis action at the 2022 Wimbledon championships for the men’s and women’s singles draws, as well as the doubles. Today, there are eight women’s singles draw matches with all but one featuring at least one top-20 player and eight men’s singles draw matches with arguably the greatest player of all time, Rafael Nadal, in action.

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Third Round today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Iga Świątek won her 37th consecutive match as she rolls into the second round and looks for her second major win in a row:

The morning starts off with the story of the tournament, Tan, as she looks to advance to the fourth round of a major for the first time in her career against Katie Boulter after upsetting Serena Williams.

Also in action to start the day for the women’s singles draw is No. 13 Barbora Krejčíková challenged by Ajla Tomljanović.

For the men’s singles draw, there are two matches to start the day with No. 29 Jenson Brooksby taking on Cristian Garin and Jack Sock challenged by Jason Kubler.

As the morning moves on, No. 11 Taylor Fritz, No. 2 Nadal and No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas are all in action for the men with No. 11 Coco Gauff, No. 4 Paula Badosa, top-ranked Iga Świątek and No. 8 Jessica Pegula to close out the day for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships for the singles draws.

Over in doubles, there are 10 men’s doubles matches, eight for the women and eight more for the mixed draw.

Regional restrictions may apply.