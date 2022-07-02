The third round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships wraps up today for the singles draws.

The final matches on day seven of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships have some huge matches featuring the best players in the world. Over in the men’s draw number two ranked Rafael Nadal and number four Stefanos Tsitsipas are both in action for the men and number eight in the world, Jessica Pegula for the women’s singles draw.

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Third Round today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Nadal took care of business in the second round against Ričardas Berankis in four sets, 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3:

For Nadal, he is in search of his third straight major final by first advancing to the round of 16 here today. He takes on No. 27 Lorenzo Sonego who has been in a couple of tough matches to get to this point.

This is the first match between these two in their careers as the most accomplished tennis player of all-time takes on the Italian veteran with no major wins to his name.

For 23-year-old Tsitsipas, he is looking to have his incredible talent meet the success that should come with it. He has made one major tournament final in his career and only made it out of the third round five times.

This is an opportunity that he has to be savoring and looking forward to.

The action will pick back up on Sunday morning at 8 am EST on ESPN to kick off the round of 16.

Regional restrictions may apply.