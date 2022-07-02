Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships wraps up today for the singles draws.

The final matches on day seven of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships have some huge matches featuring the best players in the world. Over in the men’s draw number two ranked Rafael Nadal and number four Stefanos Tsitsipas are both in action for the men and number eight in the world, Jessica Pegula for the women’s singles draw.

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Third Round today:

Game Date: July 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Nadal took care of business in the second round against Ričardas Berankis in four sets, 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3:

For Nadal, he is in search of his third straight major final by first advancing to the round of 16 here today. He takes on No. 27 Lorenzo Sonego who has been in a couple of tough matches to get to this point.

This is the first match between these two in their careers as the most accomplished tennis player of all-time takes on the Italian veteran with no major wins to his name.

For 23-year-old Tsitsipas, he is looking to have his incredible talent meet the success that should come with it. He has made one major tournament final in his career and only made it out of the third round five times.

This is an opportunity that he has to be savoring and looking forward to.

The action will pick back up on Sunday morning at 8 am EST on ESPN to kick off the round of 16.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

2022 Wimbledon Championships, Third Round

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 27, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; JT Poston plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch John Deere Classic, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_18614628
WNBA

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Big3
Basketball

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week Three

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
baseball field
Baseball

How to Watch Futures Collegiate Baseball League: Pittsfield Suns at Nashua Silver Knights

By Phil Watsonjust now
Jul 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates the win with Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Jul 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates the win with Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
CHASE ELLIOTT
NASCAR Cup Series

Kwik Trip 250, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
FIA World Touring Car
Auto Racing

How to Watch FIA World Touring Car Cup: Race of Portugal 2022

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy