How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Barbora Krejcikova at Wimbledon
Check out ABC to watch Saturday's match between No. 44 Ajla Tomljanovic and No. 14 Barbora Krejcikova in the Round of 32 at Wimbledon.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Court Surface: Grass
Tomljanovic vs. Krejcikova Matchup Info
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|Barbora Krejcikova
44
World Rank
14
17-16
2022 Match Record
11-6
35-33
2022 Set Record
25-14
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Barbora Krejcikova Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Tomljanovic was victorious 6-2, 6-2 versus Catherine Harrison on Thursday.
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Krejcikova defeated No. 58-ranked Viktorija Golubic, 6-3, 6-4.
- Tomljanovic has played 33 matches this year (across all court types), and 21.1 games per match (21.1 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Tomljanovic has won 64.1% of her service games and 37.9% of her return games.
- On grass, Tomljanovic has won 76.1% of her service games and 38.8% of her return games.
- Krejcikova has played 21.1 games per match (21.1 in three-set matches) in her 17 matches so far this year across all court types.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Krejcikova has won 74% of her games on serve, and 35.9% on return.
- Krejcikova has won 82.9% of her service games on grass, and 25.7% of her return games.
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Third Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
