How to watch Alex de Minaur vs. Liam Broady at Wimbledon
Round of 32 of Wimbledon.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Court Surface: Grass
de Minaur vs. Broady Matchup Info
|Alex de Minaur
|Liam Broady
27
World Rank
132
23-14
2022 Match Record
15-10
55-38
2022 Set Record
36-31
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Semifinal
Last Result
Qualifying
Alex de Minaur vs. Liam Broady Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, de Minaur won 5-7, 7-6, 6-2, 6-3 versus Jack Draper on Thursday.
- Broady is coming off a 6-2, 4-6, 0-6, 7-6, 6-1 victory over No. 15-ranked Diego Schwartzman in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- In his 37 matches so far this year across all court types, de Minaur has played an average of 24.8 games (33.9 in five-set matches).
- de Minaur has won 31.5% of his return games so far this year, and 75.8% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, de Minaur has won 81.7% of his games on serve, and 27.5% on return.
- In his 25 matches so far this year, Broady has played an average of 25.1 games across all court surfaces (42 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Broady has won 79.3% of his service games and 22.3% of his return games.
- Broady has won 78.1% of his service games on grass, and 22.6% of his return games.
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Third Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
