How to watch Alex de Minaur vs. Liam Broady at Wimbledon

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

ABC is where you can see Saturday's competition between Alex de Minaur and Alex de Minaur in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon.

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Saturday, July 2
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Court Surface: Grass

de Minaur vs. Broady Matchup Info

Alex de MinaurLiam Broady

27

World Rank

132

23-14

2022 Match Record

15-10

55-38

2022 Set Record

36-31

Viking International Eastbourne

Last Tournament

Viking International Eastbourne

Semifinal

Last Result

Qualifying

Alex de Minaur vs. Liam Broady Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64, de Minaur won 5-7, 7-6, 6-2, 6-3 versus Jack Draper on Thursday.
  • Broady is coming off a 6-2, 4-6, 0-6, 7-6, 6-1 victory over No. 15-ranked Diego Schwartzman in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
  • In his 37 matches so far this year across all court types, de Minaur has played an average of 24.8 games (33.9 in five-set matches).
  • de Minaur has won 31.5% of his return games so far this year, and 75.8% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, de Minaur has won 81.7% of his games on serve, and 27.5% on return.
  • In his 25 matches so far this year, Broady has played an average of 25.1 games across all court surfaces (42 in five-set matches).
  • So far this year, Broady has won 79.3% of his service games and 22.3% of his return games.
  • Broady has won 78.1% of his service games on grass, and 22.6% of his return games.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Third Round

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
imago1012925508h
Golf

