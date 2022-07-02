How to watch Alex Molcan vs. Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon
Check out ESPN on July 2 to witness No. 51 Alex Molcan take on No. 14 Taylor Fritz in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Molcan vs. Fritz Matchup Info
|Alex Molcan
|Taylor Fritz
51
World Rank
14
19-14
2022 Match Record
24-9
48-38
2022 Set Record
63-32
Mallorca Championships
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 16
Last Result
Runner-Up
Alex Molcan vs. Taylor Fritz Recent Performance
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Molcan defeated No. 50-ranked Pedro Martinez, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-1.
- In the Round of 128, Fritz was victorious 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 against Lorenzo Musetti on Tuesday.
- Molcan has played 33 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 25.6 games per match (35.7 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Molcan has won 77.5% of his service games and 26.4% of his return games.
- Molcan has won 88.4% of his service games on grass, and 23.9% of his return games.
- Fritz has played 28.5 games per match (37.4 in five-set matches) in his 33 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Fritz has won 26.3% of his return games and 82.1% of his service games.
- On grass, Fritz has won 89.9% of his service games and 21.2% of his return games.
