How to watch Alize Cornet vs. Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Iga Swiatek and Alize Cornet are scheduled to match up in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on July 2, and you can tune in on ABC.

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Alize Cornet at Wimbledon

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 2

Saturday, July 2 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Grass

Swiatek vs. Cornet Matchup Info

Iga Swiatek Alize Cornet 1 World Rank 37 44-3 2022 Match Record 14-14 89-16 2022 Set Record 34-31 French Open Last Tournament Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Runner-Up Last Result Semifinal

Iga Swiatek vs. Alize Cornet Recent Performance