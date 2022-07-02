How to watch Alize Cornet vs. Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon
Iga Swiatek and Alize Cornet are scheduled to match up in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on July 2, and you can tune in on ABC.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Swiatek vs. Cornet Matchup Info
|Iga Swiatek
|Alize Cornet
1
World Rank
37
44-3
2022 Match Record
14-14
89-16
2022 Set Record
34-31
French Open
Last Tournament
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Runner-Up
Last Result
Semifinal
Iga Swiatek vs. Alize Cornet Recent Performance
- Swiatek defeated No. 138-ranked Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Thursday to reach the Round of 32.
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Cornet beat No. 75-ranked Claire Liu, 6-3, 6-3.
- Through 47 matches this year (across all court types), Swiatek has played 19.2 games per match (19.2 in three-set matches) and won 66.7% of them.
- Swiatek has won 56.2% of her return games so far this year, and 76.9% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Swiatek has won 78.3% of her games on serve, and 47.6% on return.
- Cornet has played 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches) in her 28 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Cornet has won 65.2% of her service games and 37.2% of her return games.
- On grass, Cornet has won 72.5% of her service games and 38.8% of her return games.
