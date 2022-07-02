How to watch Amanda Anisimova vs. Cori Gauff at Wimbledon
On Saturday, July 2, watch ABC to witness Cori Gauff take on Amanda Anisimova in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon in London, United Kingdom.
How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Gauff vs. Anisimova Matchup Info
|Cori Gauff
|Amanda Anisimova
12
World Rank
25
25-12
2022 Match Record
27-10
52-27
2022 Set Record
57-29
Bett1open
Last Tournament
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Semifinal
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Cori Gauff vs. Amanda Anisimova Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Gauff defeated No. 127-ranked Mihaela Buzarnescu, 6-2, 6-3.
- In the Round of 64, Anisimova was victorious 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 versus Lauren Davis on Thursday.
- Through 37 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Gauff has played 19.9 games per match (19.9 in three-set matches) and won 55.9% of them.
- Gauff has won 71.4% of her service games this year, and 40.1% of her return games.
- On grass, Gauff has won 76.6% of her service games and 38.7% of her return games.
- Anisimova has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) in her 37 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Anisimova has won 70.9% of her games on serve, and 40.6% on return.
- On grass, Anisimova has won 75.9% of her service games and 30.8% of her return games.
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Third Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)