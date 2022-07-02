How to watch Barbora Krejcikova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at Wimbledon
Tune in to ABC on July 2 to watch the Round of 32 of Wimbledon, which includes a match between Ajla Tomljanovic and Barbora Krejcikova.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Grass
Tomljanovic vs. Krejcikova Matchup Info
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|Barbora Krejcikova
44
World Rank
14
17-16
2022 Match Record
11-6
35-33
2022 Set Record
25-14
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Barbora Krejcikova Recent Performance
- Tomljanovic beat Catherine Harrison 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday in the Round of 64.
- Krejcikova beat No. 58-ranked Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday to advance to the Round of 32.
- Tomljanovic has played 33 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 21.1 games per match (21.1 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Tomljanovic has won 37.9% of her return games and 64.1% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Tomljanovic has won 76.1% of her games on serve, and 38.8% on return.
- In her 17 matches this year, Krejcikova has played an average of 21.1 games across all court types (21.1 in three-set matches).
- Krejcikova has won 35.9% of her return games so far this year, and 74% of her service games.
- On grass, Krejcikova has won 82.9% of her service games and 25.7% of her return games.
