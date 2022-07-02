How to watch Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Richard Gasquet at Wimbledon
Check out ABC on July 2 to see No. 69 Richard Gasquet challenge No. 25 Botic Van de Zandschulp in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
- Court Surface: Grass
Gasquet vs. Van de Zandschulp Matchup Info
|Richard Gasquet
|Botic Van de Zandschulp
69
World Rank
25
14-10
2022 Match Record
23-16
37-26
2022 Set Record
52-39
French Open
Last Tournament
Mallorca Championships
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Richard Gasquet vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Gasquet won 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 versus Mackenzie McDonald on Thursday.
- Van de Zandschulp defeated Emil Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 64.
- In his 24 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Gasquet has played an average of 26.3 games (34.7 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Gasquet has won 77.5% of his games on serve, and 24.1% on return.
- Gasquet has won 88.6% of his service games on grass, and 20.9% of his return games.
- Through 39 matches so far this year, Van de Zandschulp has played 24.2 games per match (28.4 in five-set matches) and won 53.0% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Van de Zandschulp has won 78.5% of his service games this year, and 28.3% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Van de Zandschulp has won 82.9% of his games on serve, and 25.2% on return.
