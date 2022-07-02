Skip to main content

How to watch Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Richard Gasquet at Wimbledon

Check out ABC on July 2 to see No. 69 Richard Gasquet challenge No. 25 Botic Van de Zandschulp in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon.

How to watch Richard Gasquet vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp at Wimbledon

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Saturday, July 2
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Gasquet vs. Van de Zandschulp Matchup Info

Richard GasquetBotic Van de Zandschulp

69

World Rank

25

14-10

2022 Match Record

23-16

37-26

2022 Set Record

52-39

French Open

Last Tournament

Mallorca Championships

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 32

Richard Gasquet vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64, Gasquet won 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 versus Mackenzie McDonald on Thursday.
  • Van de Zandschulp defeated Emil Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 64.
  • In his 24 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Gasquet has played an average of 26.3 games (34.7 in five-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Gasquet has won 77.5% of his games on serve, and 24.1% on return.
  • Gasquet has won 88.6% of his service games on grass, and 20.9% of his return games.
  • Through 39 matches so far this year, Van de Zandschulp has played 24.2 games per match (28.4 in five-set matches) and won 53.0% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Van de Zandschulp has won 78.5% of his service games this year, and 28.3% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Van de Zandschulp has won 82.9% of his games on serve, and 25.2% on return.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Third Round

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
