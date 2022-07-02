How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Daniel Elahi Galan at Wimbledon
Brandon Nakashima and Daniel Elahi Galan are scheduled to match up in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on July 2, and you can tune in on ABC.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Grass
Nakashima vs. Galan Matchup Info
|Brandon Nakashima
|Daniel Elahi Galan
56
World Rank
109
18-14
2022 Match Record
12-10
45-36
2022 Set Record
29-23
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Brandon Nakashima vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Nakashima was victorious 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 against Denis Shapovalov on Thursday.
- Galan advanced over Roberto Bautista Agut - (retired) on Thursday to reach the Round of 32.
- Through 32 matches this year (across all court types), Nakashima has played 26.0 games per match (38.7 in five-set matches) and won 51.6% of them.
- Thus far this year, Nakashima has won 21.5% of his return games and 81.0% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Nakashima has won 89.2% of his games on serve, and 19.2% on return.
- In his 22 matches this year, Galan has played an average of 23.7 games across all court types (17.5 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Galan has won 75.1% of his games on serve, and 29.4% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Galan has won 82.4% of his games on serve, and 33.3% on return.
