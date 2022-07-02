Skip to main content

How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Daniel Elahi Galan at Wimbledon

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Nakashima and Daniel Elahi Galan are scheduled to match up in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on July 2, and you can tune in on ABC.

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Saturday, July 2
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Court Surface: Grass
  • Court Surface: Grass

Nakashima vs. Galan Matchup Info

Brandon NakashimaDaniel Elahi Galan

56

World Rank

109

18-14

2022 Match Record

12-10

45-36

2022 Set Record

29-23

Viking International Eastbourne

Last Tournament

French Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Brandon Nakashima vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64, Nakashima was victorious 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 against Denis Shapovalov on Thursday.
  • Galan advanced over Roberto Bautista Agut - (retired) on Thursday to reach the Round of 32.
  • Through 32 matches this year (across all court types), Nakashima has played 26.0 games per match (38.7 in five-set matches) and won 51.6% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Nakashima has won 21.5% of his return games and 81.0% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Nakashima has won 89.2% of his games on serve, and 19.2% on return.
  • In his 22 matches this year, Galan has played an average of 23.7 games across all court types (17.5 in five-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Galan has won 75.1% of his games on serve, and 29.4% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Galan has won 82.4% of his games on serve, and 33.3% on return.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Third Round

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
imago1012925508h
