How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon
Saturday's Round of 32 of Wimbledon slots Cori Gauff against Amanda Anisimova at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The matchup airs on ABC.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Court Surface: Grass
Gauff vs. Anisimova Matchup Info
|Cori Gauff
|Amanda Anisimova
12
World Rank
25
25-12
2022 Match Record
27-10
52-27
2022 Set Record
57-29
Bett1open
Last Tournament
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Semifinal
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Cori Gauff vs. Amanda Anisimova Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Gauff won 6-2, 6-3 against Mihaela Buzarnescu on Thursday.
- Anisimova beat No. 102-ranked Lauren Davis 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday to advance to the Round of 32.
- Gauff has played 19.9 games per match (19.9 in three-set matches) in her 37 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Gauff has won 71.4% of her games on serve, and 40.1% on return.
- On grass, Gauff has won 76.6% of her service games and 38.7% of her return games.
- Anisimova has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) in her 37 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Thus far this year, Anisimova has won 40.6% of her return games and 70.9% of her service games.
- Anisimova has won 75.9% of her service games on grass, and 30.8% of her return games.
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Third Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
