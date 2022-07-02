How to watch Cristian Garin vs. Jenson Brooksby at Wimbledon
Cristian Garin and Jenson Brooksby are scheduled to compete on Saturday, July 2 in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon, and you can tune in to witness it on ABC.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Court Surface: Grass
Garin vs. Brooksby Matchup Info
|Cristian Garin
|Jenson Brooksby
43
World Rank
34
13-13
2022 Match Record
13-11
35-38
2022 Set Record
29-28
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Cristian Garin vs. Jenson Brooksby Recent Performance
- Garin is coming off a 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 141-ranked Hugo Grenier in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Brooksby defeated No. 164-ranked Mikhail Kukushkin, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.
- Garin has played 26 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 26.3 games per match (37.9 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Garin has won 70.3% of his service games and 28.4% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Garin has won 79.5% of his games on serve, and 28.9% on return.
- Brooksby has played 22.0 games per match (24.5 in five-set matches) in his 24 matches so far this year across all court types.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Brooksby has won 73.7% of his games on serve, and 27.6% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Brooksby has won 73.2% of his games on serve, and 26.3% on return.
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Third Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
