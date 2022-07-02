How to watch Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Brandon Nakashima at Wimbledon

The Round of 32 of Wimbledon features Daniel Elahi Galan and Brandon Nakashima going head to head on July 2 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Check it out on ABC.

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 2

Saturday, July 2 TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Grass

Nakashima vs. Galan Matchup Info

Brandon Nakashima Daniel Elahi Galan 56 World Rank 109 18-14 2022 Match Record 12-10 45-36 2022 Set Record 29-23 Viking International Eastbourne Last Tournament French Open Round of 16 Last Result Qualification Round 1

Brandon Nakashima vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Recent Performance