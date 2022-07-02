How to watch Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Brandon Nakashima at Wimbledon
The Round of 32 of Wimbledon features Daniel Elahi Galan and Brandon Nakashima going head to head on July 2 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Check it out on ABC.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Court Surface: Grass
Nakashima vs. Galan Matchup Info
|Brandon Nakashima
|Daniel Elahi Galan
56
World Rank
109
18-14
2022 Match Record
12-10
45-36
2022 Set Record
29-23
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Brandon Nakashima vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Nakashima was victorious 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 against Denis Shapovalov on Thursday.
- Galan advanced past Roberto Bautista Agut - (retired) on Thursday to make the Round of 32.
- Nakashima has played 26 games per match (38.7 in five-set matches) in his 32 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Nakashima has won 21.5% of his return games so far this year, and 81% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Nakashima has won 89.2% of his games on serve, and 19.2% on return.
- Through 22 matches this year, Galan has played 23.7 games per match (17.5 in five-set matches) and won 52.1% of them (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Galan has won 75.1% of his games on serve, and 29.4% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Galan has won 82.4% of his games on serve, and 33.3% on return.
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Third Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)