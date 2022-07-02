How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Qinwen Zheng at Wimbledon
Turn on ABC on July 2 to witness No. 52 Qinwen Zheng take on No. 23 Elena Rybakina in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon.
How to watch Qinwen Zheng vs. Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Zheng vs. Rybakina Matchup Info
|Qinwen Zheng
|Elena Rybakina
52
World Rank
23
17-11
2022 Match Record
21-14
37-28
2022 Set Record
45-26
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Qinwen Zheng vs. Elena Rybakina Recent Performance
- Zheng defeated Greet Minnen 6-4, 6-1 on Thursday in the Round of 64.
- Rybakina defeated Bianca Vanessa Andreescu 6-4, 7-6 on Thursday in the Round of 64.
- Zheng has played 28 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Zheng has won 31.2% of her return games and 71.3% of her service games.
- Zheng has won 73.7% of her service games on grass, and 24.4% of her return games.
- In her 35 matches this year, Rybakina has played an average of 20.3 games across all court types (20.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Rybakina has won 77.7% of her service games and 31.3% of her return games.
- On grass, Rybakina has won 84.2% of her service games and 20.3% of her return games.
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Third Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)