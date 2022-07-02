Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 32 of Wimbledon in London is the site where Katie Boulter and Harmony Tan will come together for their July 2 matchup, which can be watched on ABC.

How to watch Harmony Tan vs. Katie Boulter at Wimbledon

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 2

Saturday, July 2 TV Channel: ABC

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Grass

Tan vs. Boulter Matchup Info

Harmony Tan Katie Boulter 115 World Rank 118 12-12 2022 Match Record 15-7 25-24 2022 Set Record 32-18 Libema Open Last Tournament Viking International Eastbourne Round of 32 Last Result Round of 16

Harmony Tan vs. Katie Boulter Recent Performance