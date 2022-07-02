Skip to main content

How to watch Harmony Tan vs. Katie Boulter at Wimbledon

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 32 of Wimbledon in London is the site where Katie Boulter and Harmony Tan will come together for their July 2 matchup, which can be watched on ABC.

How to watch Harmony Tan vs. Katie Boulter at Wimbledon

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Saturday, July 2
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Tan vs. Boulter Matchup Info

Harmony TanKatie Boulter

115

World Rank

118

12-12

2022 Match Record

15-7

25-24

2022 Set Record

32-18

Libema Open

Last Tournament

Viking International Eastbourne

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Harmony Tan vs. Katie Boulter Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64, Tan won 6-3, 6-4 versus Sara Sorribes Tormo on Thursday.
  • Boulter defeated Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 64.
  • Through 24 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Tan has played 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches) and won 49.0% of them.
  • Tan has won 58.4% of her service games this year, and 34.9% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Tan has won 60.5% of her games on serve, and 42.1% on return.
  • Boulter has played 22.4 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches) in her 22 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • Boulter has won 29.7% of her return games this year, and 71.8% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Boulter has won 73.9% of her games on serve, and 29.5% on return.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Third Round

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012925508h
Golf

How to Watch Horizon Irish Open, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas24 minutes ago
USATSI_18614871
Cycling

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 3

By Phil Watson24 minutes ago
imago1012918544h
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Round of 16

By Kristofer Habbas24 minutes ago
imago1003627624h
Cycling

How to Watch World Bike Tour - Lisboa 2022

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Elise Mertens vs. Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Tommy Paul vs. Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Tim van Rijthoven vs. Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Tim van Rijthoven at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy