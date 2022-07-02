How to watch Harmony Tan vs. Katie Boulter at Wimbledon
The Round of 32 of Wimbledon in London is the site where Katie Boulter and Harmony Tan will come together for their July 2 matchup, which can be watched on ABC.
How to watch Harmony Tan vs. Katie Boulter at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Tan vs. Boulter Matchup Info
|Harmony Tan
|Katie Boulter
115
World Rank
118
12-12
2022 Match Record
15-7
25-24
2022 Set Record
32-18
Libema Open
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Harmony Tan vs. Katie Boulter Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Tan won 6-3, 6-4 versus Sara Sorribes Tormo on Thursday.
- Boulter defeated Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 64.
- Through 24 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Tan has played 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches) and won 49.0% of them.
- Tan has won 58.4% of her service games this year, and 34.9% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Tan has won 60.5% of her games on serve, and 42.1% on return.
- Boulter has played 22.4 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches) in her 22 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Boulter has won 29.7% of her return games this year, and 71.8% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Boulter has won 73.9% of her games on serve, and 29.5% on return.
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Third Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)