How to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Alize Cornet at Wimbledon
Iga Swiatek and Alize Cornet are set to go head to head in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on July 2, and you can tune in on ABC.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Court Surface: Grass
Swiatek vs. Cornet Matchup Info
|Iga Swiatek
|Alize Cornet
1
World Rank
37
44-3
2022 Match Record
14-14
89-16
2022 Set Record
34-31
French Open
Last Tournament
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Runner-Up
Last Result
Semifinal
Iga Swiatek vs. Alize Cornet Recent Performance
- Swiatek defeated No. 138-ranked Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Thursday to advance to the Round of 32.
- In the Round of 64, Cornet was victorious 6-3, 6-3 against Claire Liu on Thursday.
- Swiatek has played 19.2 games per match (19.2 in three-set matches) in her 47 matches this year (across all court types).
- Swiatek has won 56.2% of her return games this year, and 76.9% of her service games.
- Swiatek has won 78.3% of her service games on grass, and 47.6% of her return games.
- Through 28 matches this year, Cornet has played 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches) and won 51.3% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Cornet has won 37.2% of her return games so far this year, and 65.2% of her service games.
- On grass, Cornet has won 72.5% of her service games and 38.8% of her return games.
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Third Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
