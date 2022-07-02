Skip to main content

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Alize Cornet at Wimbledon

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Iga Swiatek and Alize Cornet are set to go head to head in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on July 2, and you can tune in on ABC.

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Saturday, July 2
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Swiatek vs. Cornet Matchup Info

Iga SwiatekAlize Cornet

1

World Rank

37

44-3

2022 Match Record

14-14

89-16

2022 Set Record

34-31

French Open

Last Tournament

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Runner-Up

Last Result

Semifinal

Iga Swiatek vs. Alize Cornet Recent Performance

  • Swiatek defeated No. 138-ranked Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Thursday to advance to the Round of 32.
  • In the Round of 64, Cornet was victorious 6-3, 6-3 against Claire Liu on Thursday.
  • Swiatek has played 19.2 games per match (19.2 in three-set matches) in her 47 matches this year (across all court types).
  • Swiatek has won 56.2% of her return games this year, and 76.9% of her service games.
  • Swiatek has won 78.3% of her service games on grass, and 47.6% of her return games.
  • Through 28 matches this year, Cornet has played 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches) and won 51.3% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Cornet has won 37.2% of her return games so far this year, and 65.2% of her service games.
  • On grass, Cornet has won 72.5% of her service games and 38.8% of her return games.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Third Round

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
