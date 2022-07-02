How to watch Jack Sock vs. Jason Kubler at Wimbledon
On Saturday, July 2, watch ESPN to witness Jack Sock take on Jason Kubler in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon in London, United Kingdom.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Grass
Sock vs. Kubler Matchup Info
|Jack Sock
|Jason Kubler
103
World Rank
99
10-6
2022 Match Record
10-2
26-15
2022 Set Record
25-10
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 64
Jack Sock vs. Jason Kubler Recent Performance
- Sock beat No. 45-ranked Maxime Cressy 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 on Thursday to reach the Round of 32.
- Kubler defeated Dennis Novak 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 64.
- Sock has played 16 matches this year (across all court types), and 25.9 games per match (36.3 in five-set matches).
- Sock has won 22.0% of his return games this year, and 83.2% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Sock has won 88.9% of his games on serve, and 28.9% on return.
- Through 12 matches so far this year, Kubler has played 29.1 games per match (29.8 in five-set matches) and won 55.0% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Kubler has won 28.4% of his return games this year, and 83.9% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Kubler has won 93.0% of his games on serve, and 28.6% on return.
