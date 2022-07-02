Skip to main content

How to watch Jason Kubler vs. Jack Sock at Wimbledon

ABC is your destination for watching the matchup between Jack Sock and Jason Kubler on Saturday, when they compete in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Saturday, July 2
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Court Surface: Grass

Sock vs. Kubler Matchup Info

Jack SockJason Kubler

103

World Rank

99

10-6

2022 Match Record

10-2

26-15

2022 Set Record

25-10

French Open

Last Tournament

French Open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Round of 64

Jack Sock vs. Jason Kubler Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Sock beat No. 45-ranked Maxime Cressy, 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6.
  • In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Kubler defeated No. 153-ranked Dennis Novak, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
  • Sock has played 25.9 games per match (36.3 in five-set matches) in his 16 matches so far this year (across all court types).
  • Thus far this year, Sock has won 83.2% of his service games and 22% of his return games.
  • On grass, Sock has won 88.9% of his service games and 28.9% of his return games.
  • Kubler has played 29.1 games per match (29.8 in five-set matches) in his 12 matches so far this year across all court types.
  • Kubler has won 28.4% of his return games so far this year, and 83.9% of his service games.
  • On grass, Kubler has won 93% of his service games and 28.6% of his return games.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Third Round

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
imago1012925508h
