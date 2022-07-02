How to watch Jason Kubler vs. Jack Sock at Wimbledon
ABC is your destination for watching the matchup between Jack Sock and Jason Kubler on Saturday, when they compete in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
How to watch Jack Sock vs. Jason Kubler at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Sock vs. Kubler Matchup Info
|Jack Sock
|Jason Kubler
103
World Rank
99
10-6
2022 Match Record
10-2
26-15
2022 Set Record
25-10
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 64
Jack Sock vs. Jason Kubler Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Sock beat No. 45-ranked Maxime Cressy, 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6.
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Kubler defeated No. 153-ranked Dennis Novak, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
- Sock has played 25.9 games per match (36.3 in five-set matches) in his 16 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Sock has won 83.2% of his service games and 22% of his return games.
- On grass, Sock has won 88.9% of his service games and 28.9% of his return games.
- Kubler has played 29.1 games per match (29.8 in five-set matches) in his 12 matches so far this year across all court types.
- Kubler has won 28.4% of his return games so far this year, and 83.9% of his service games.
- On grass, Kubler has won 93% of his service games and 28.6% of his return games.
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Third Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)