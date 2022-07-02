Skip to main content

How to watch Jenson Brooksby vs. Cristian Garin at Wimbledon

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Watch Cristian Garin and Jenson Brooksby square off in Saturday's Round of 32 at Wimbledon on ABC.

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Saturday, July 2
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Court Surface: Grass

Garin vs. Brooksby Matchup Info

Cristian GarinJenson Brooksby

43

World Rank

34

13-13

2022 Match Record

13-11

35-38

2022 Set Record

29-28

Viking International Eastbourne

Last Tournament

Viking International Eastbourne

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Cristian Garin vs. Jenson Brooksby Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Garin defeated No. 141-ranked Hugo Grenier, 6-3, 6-1, 6-1.
  • In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Brooksby defeated No. 164-ranked Mikhail Kukushkin, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.
  • Garin has played 26 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 26.3 games per match (37.9 in five-set matches).
  • Garin has won 28.4% of his return games this year, and 70.3% of his service games.
  • Garin has won 79.5% of his service games on grass, and 28.9% of his return games.
  • In his 24 matches so far this year, Brooksby has played an average of 22 games across all court surfaces (24.5 in five-set matches).
  • Brooksby has won 73.7% of his service games this year, and 27.6% of his return games.
  • On grass, Brooksby has won 73.2% of his service games and 26.3% of his return games.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Third Round

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
