How to watch Jenson Brooksby vs. Cristian Garin at Wimbledon
Watch Cristian Garin and Jenson Brooksby square off in Saturday's Round of 32 at Wimbledon on ABC.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Court Surface: Grass
Garin vs. Brooksby Matchup Info
|Cristian Garin
|Jenson Brooksby
43
World Rank
34
13-13
2022 Match Record
13-11
35-38
2022 Set Record
29-28
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Cristian Garin vs. Jenson Brooksby Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Garin defeated No. 141-ranked Hugo Grenier, 6-3, 6-1, 6-1.
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Brooksby defeated No. 164-ranked Mikhail Kukushkin, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.
- Garin has played 26 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 26.3 games per match (37.9 in five-set matches).
- Garin has won 28.4% of his return games this year, and 70.3% of his service games.
- Garin has won 79.5% of his service games on grass, and 28.9% of his return games.
- In his 24 matches so far this year, Brooksby has played an average of 22 games across all court surfaces (24.5 in five-set matches).
- Brooksby has won 73.7% of his service games this year, and 27.6% of his return games.
- On grass, Brooksby has won 73.2% of his service games and 26.3% of his return games.
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Third Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
