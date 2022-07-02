How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Petra Martic at Wimbledon
The Round of 32 of Wimbledon includes Jessica Pegula and Petra Martic going head to head on July 2 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Tune in on ABC.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Court Surface: Grass
Martic vs. Pegula Matchup Info
|Petra Martic
|Jessica Pegula
80
World Rank
9
16-12
2022 Match Record
25-11
36-30
2022 Set Record
47-28
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Petra Martic vs. Jessica Pegula Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Martic won 7-6, 6-3 against Kristina Kucova on Thursday.
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Pegula beat No. 94-ranked Harriet Dart, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
- Martic has played 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) in her 28 matches this year (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Martic has won 68.8% of her games on serve, and 30.4% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Martic has won 68.1% of her games on serve, and 36.7% on return.
- Through 36 matches so far this year, Pegula has played 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches) and won 54.3% of them (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Pegula has won 69.8% of her games on serve, and 39.4% on return.
- On grass, Pegula has won 70.8% of her service games and 50% of her return games.
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Third Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
