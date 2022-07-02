How to watch Katie Boulter vs. Harmony Tan at Wimbledon
ABC is where you can watch Saturday's competition between Harmony Tan and Harmony Tan in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon.
How to watch Harmony Tan vs. Katie Boulter at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Court Surface: Grass
Tan vs. Boulter Matchup Info
|Harmony Tan
|Katie Boulter
115
World Rank
118
12-12
2022 Match Record
15-7
25-24
2022 Set Record
32-18
Libema Open
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Harmony Tan vs. Katie Boulter Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Tan was victorious 6-3, 6-4 against Sara Sorribes Tormo on Thursday.
- Boulter beat Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 64.
- Tan has played 24 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches).
- Tan has won 34.9% of her return games this year, and 58.4% of her service games.
- On grass, Tan has won 60.5% of her service games and 42.1% of her return games.
- Boulter has played 22 matches so far this year, and 22.4 games per match across all court types (22.4 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Boulter has won 71.8% of her games on serve, and 29.7% on return.
- On grass, Boulter has won 73.9% of her service games and 29.5% of her return games.
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Third Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
