How to watch Liam Broady vs. Alex de Minaur at Wimbledon
On Saturday, July 2 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Liam Broady and Alex de Minaur meet for a matchup in the Round of 32 at Wimbledon. Tune in on ABC.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Court Surface: Grass
de Minaur vs. Broady Matchup Info
|Alex de Minaur
|Liam Broady
27
World Rank
132
23-14
2022 Match Record
15-10
55-38
2022 Set Record
36-31
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Semifinal
Last Result
Qualifying
Alex de Minaur vs. Liam Broady Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, de Minaur beat No. 94-ranked Jack Draper, 5-7, 7-6, 6-2, 6-3.
- Broady is coming off a 6-2, 4-6, 0-6, 7-6, 6-1 victory over No. 15-ranked Diego Schwartzman in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- de Minaur has played 37 matches this year across all court types, and 24.8 games per match (33.9 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, de Minaur has won 75.8% of his service games and 31.5% of his return games.
- de Minaur has won 81.7% of his service games on grass, and 27.5% of his return games.
- Through 25 matches this year, Broady has played 25.1 games per match (42 in five-set matches) and won 52.2% of them (across all court types).
- Broady has won 79.3% of his service games this year, and 22.3% of his return games.
- Broady has won 78.1% of his service games on grass, and 22.6% of his return games.
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Third Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
