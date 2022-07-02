Skip to main content

How to watch Lorenzo Sonego vs. Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Lorenzo Sonego and Rafael Nadal are set to square off in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on July 2, and you can tune in on ESPN.

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Saturday, July 2
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  Court Surface: Grass
  • Court Surface: Grass

Sonego vs. Nadal Matchup Info

Lorenzo SonegoRafael Nadal

54

World Rank

4

17-16

2022 Match Record

33-3

51-40

2022 Set Record

79-21

Viking International Eastbourne

Last Tournament

French Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Runner-Up

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Rafael Nadal Recent Performance

  • Sonego is coming off a 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 66-ranked Hugo Gaston in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
  • Nadal beat No. 106-ranked Ricardas Berankis 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Thursday to advance to the Round of 32.
  • In his 33 matches so far this year across all court types, Sonego has played an average of 27.3 games (36.5 in five-set matches).
  • So far this year, Sonego has won 24.2% of his return games and 80.3% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Sonego has won 82.8% of his games on serve, and 22.0% on return.
  • Through 36 matches so far this year, Nadal has played 26.9 games per match (33.4 in five-set matches) and won 59.3% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Nadal has won 34.6% of his return games so far this year, and 83.6% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Nadal has won 84.6% of his games on serve, and 26.3% on return.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Third Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)


