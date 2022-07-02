How to watch Lorenzo Sonego vs. Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon

Lorenzo Sonego and Rafael Nadal are set to square off in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on July 2, and you can tune in on ESPN.

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 2

Saturday, July 2 TV Channel: ESPN

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Grass

Sonego vs. Nadal Matchup Info

Lorenzo Sonego Rafael Nadal 54 World Rank 4 17-16 2022 Match Record 33-3 51-40 2022 Set Record 79-21 Viking International Eastbourne Last Tournament French Open Round of 16 Last Result Runner-Up

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Rafael Nadal Recent Performance