How to watch Lorenzo Sonego vs. Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon
Lorenzo Sonego and Rafael Nadal are set to square off in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on July 2, and you can tune in on ESPN.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Sonego vs. Nadal Matchup Info
|Lorenzo Sonego
|Rafael Nadal
54
World Rank
4
17-16
2022 Match Record
33-3
51-40
2022 Set Record
79-21
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Runner-Up
Lorenzo Sonego vs. Rafael Nadal Recent Performance
- Sonego is coming off a 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 66-ranked Hugo Gaston in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- Nadal beat No. 106-ranked Ricardas Berankis 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Thursday to advance to the Round of 32.
- In his 33 matches so far this year across all court types, Sonego has played an average of 27.3 games (36.5 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Sonego has won 24.2% of his return games and 80.3% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Sonego has won 82.8% of his games on serve, and 22.0% on return.
- Through 36 matches so far this year, Nadal has played 26.9 games per match (33.4 in five-set matches) and won 59.3% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Nadal has won 34.6% of his return games so far this year, and 83.6% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Nadal has won 84.6% of his games on serve, and 26.3% on return.
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Third Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
