How to watch Magdalena Frech vs. Simona Halep at Wimbledon
Fire up ABC on Saturday to watch the Round of 32 of Wimbledon, which features Magdalena Frech going head to head against Simona Halep.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Court Surface: Grass
- Court Surface: Grass
Frech vs. Halep Matchup Info
|Magdalena Frech
|Simona Halep
92
World Rank
18
13-15
2022 Match Record
28-9
29-33
2022 Set Record
60-20
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Round of 32
Last Result
Semifinal
Magdalena Frech vs. Simona Halep Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Frech defeated No. 84-ranked Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, 6-4, 6-4.
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Halep beat No. 190-ranked Kirsten Flipkens, 7-5, 6-4.
- Frech has played 28 matches this year across all court types, and 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Frech has won 60.1% of her service games and 34.7% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Frech has won 71.1% of her games on serve, and 35.4% on return.
- Halep has played 37 matches so far this year, and 19.1 games per match across all court types (19.1 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Halep has won 74.0% of her service games and 47.8% of her return games.
- On grass, Halep has won 77.0% of her service games and 52.8% of her return games.
