How to watch Magdalena Frech vs. Simona Halep at Wimbledon

Fire up ABC on Saturday to watch the Round of 32 of Wimbledon, which features Magdalena Frech going head to head against Simona Halep.

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Saturday, July 2
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Court Surface: Grass

Frech vs. Halep Matchup Info

Magdalena FrechSimona Halep

92

World Rank

18

13-15

2022 Match Record

28-9

29-33

2022 Set Record

60-20

Viking International Eastbourne

Last Tournament

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Round of 32

Last Result

Semifinal

Magdalena Frech vs. Simona Halep Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Frech defeated No. 84-ranked Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, 6-4, 6-4.
  • In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Halep beat No. 190-ranked Kirsten Flipkens, 7-5, 6-4.
  • Frech has played 28 matches this year across all court types, and 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Frech has won 60.1% of her service games and 34.7% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Frech has won 71.1% of her games on serve, and 35.4% on return.
  • Halep has played 37 matches so far this year, and 19.1 games per match across all court types (19.1 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Halep has won 74.0% of her service games and 47.8% of her return games.
  • On grass, Halep has won 77.0% of her service games and 52.8% of her return games.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Third Round

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
