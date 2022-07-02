Skip to main content

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas are slated to square off on Saturday, July 2 in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon, and you can tune in to see it on ABC.

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Saturday, July 2
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Court Surface: Grass

Kyrgios vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info

Nick KyrgiosStefanos Tsitsipas

40

World Rank

5

20-7

2022 Match Record

41-12

40-19

2022 Set Record

98-47

Mallorca Championships

Last Tournament

Mallorca Championships

Round of 16

Last Result

Runner-Up

Nick Kyrgios vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Recent Performance

  • Kyrgios is coming off a 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 31-ranked Filip Krajinovic in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
  • Tsitsipas is coming off a 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 win over No. 76-ranked Jordan Thompson in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
  • Kyrgios has played 22.7 games per match (36.8 in five-set matches) in his 27 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Kyrgios has won 91% of his service games this year, and 21.1% of his return games.
  • Kyrgios has won 93% of his service games on grass, and 18.8% of his return games.
  • Tsitsipas has played 53 matches so far this year (winning 55.2% of games across all court surfaces), and 27.1 games per match (38.6 in five-set matches).
  • So far this year, Tsitsipas has won 25.5% of his return games and 84.6% of his service games.
  • On grass, Tsitsipas has won 85.3% of his service games and 22.7% of his return games.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Third Round

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
