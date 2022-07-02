Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas are slated to square off on Saturday, July 2 in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon, and you can tune in to see it on ABC.

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 2

Saturday, July 2 TV Channel: ABC

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Grass

Kyrgios vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info

Nick Kyrgios Stefanos Tsitsipas 40 World Rank 5 20-7 2022 Match Record 41-12 40-19 2022 Set Record 98-47 Mallorca Championships Last Tournament Mallorca Championships Round of 16 Last Result Runner-Up

Nick Kyrgios vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Recent Performance