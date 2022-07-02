How to watch Paula Badosa vs. Petra Kvitova at Wimbledon
Fire up ESPN on Saturday to watch the Round of 32 of Wimbledon, which features Paula Badosa facing off against Petra Kvitova.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Badosa vs. Kvitova Matchup Info
|Paula Badosa
|Petra Kvitova
4
World Rank
26
26-12
2022 Match Record
17-13
55-27
2022 Set Record
37-27
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 32
Last Result
Runner-Up
Paula Badosa vs. Petra Kvitova Recent Performance
- Badosa defeated Irina Bara 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday in the Round of 64.
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Kvitova defeated No. 72-ranked Jasmine Paolini, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
- In her 38 matches this year across all court types, Badosa has played an average of 20.3 games (20.3 in three-set matches).
- Badosa has won 70.3% of her service games this year, and 42.1% of her return games.
- On grass, Badosa has won 77.8% of her service games and 41.7% of her return games.
- Through 30 matches this year, Kvitova has played 21.8 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches) and won 52.2% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Kvitova has won 72.9% of her service games and 31.5% of her return games.
- On grass, Kvitova has won 86.5% of her service games and 29.9% of her return games.
