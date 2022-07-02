How to watch Petra Kvitova vs. Paula Badosa at Wimbledon
On Saturday, July 2, turn on ESPN to witness Paula Badosa play Petra Kvitova in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon in London, United Kingdom.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Badosa vs. Kvitova Matchup Info
|Paula Badosa
|Petra Kvitova
4
World Rank
26
26-12
2022 Match Record
17-13
55-27
2022 Set Record
37-27
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 32
Last Result
Runner-Up
Paula Badosa vs. Petra Kvitova Recent Performance
- Badosa defeated Irina Bara 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday in the Round of 64.
- Kvitova is coming off a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 72-ranked Jasmine Paolini in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- Badosa has played 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches) in her 38 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- Badosa has won 42.1% of her return games this year, and 70.3% of her service games.
- On grass, Badosa has won 77.8% of her service games and 41.7% of her return games.
- Kvitova has played 30 matches so far this year, and 21.8 games per match across all court types (21.8 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Kvitova has won 31.5% of her return games and 72.9% of her service games.
- Kvitova has won 86.5% of her service games on grass, and 29.9% of her return games.
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Third Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
