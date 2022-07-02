Skip to main content

How to watch Petra Kvitova vs. Paula Badosa at Wimbledon

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros.

On Saturday, July 2, turn on ESPN to witness Paula Badosa play Petra Kvitova in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon in London, United Kingdom.

How to watch Paula Badosa vs. Petra Kvitova at Wimbledon

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Saturday, July 2
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Court Surface: Grass

Badosa vs. Kvitova Matchup Info

Paula BadosaPetra Kvitova

4

World Rank

26

26-12

2022 Match Record

17-13

55-27

2022 Set Record

37-27

Viking International Eastbourne

Last Tournament

Viking International Eastbourne

Round of 32

Last Result

Runner-Up

Paula Badosa vs. Petra Kvitova Recent Performance

  • Badosa defeated Irina Bara 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday in the Round of 64.
  • Kvitova is coming off a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 72-ranked Jasmine Paolini in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
  • Badosa has played 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches) in her 38 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Badosa has won 42.1% of her return games this year, and 70.3% of her service games.
  • On grass, Badosa has won 77.8% of her service games and 41.7% of her return games.
  • Kvitova has played 30 matches so far this year, and 21.8 games per match across all court types (21.8 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Kvitova has won 31.5% of her return games and 72.9% of her service games.
  • Kvitova has won 86.5% of her service games on grass, and 29.9% of her return games.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Third Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
imago1012925508h
