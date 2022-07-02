How to watch Petra Martic vs. Jessica Pegula at Wimbledon
The Round of 32 of Wimbledon includes Jessica Pegula and Petra Martic going toe to toe on July 2 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Check it out on ABC.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Court Surface: Grass
Martic vs. Pegula Matchup Info
|Petra Martic
|Jessica Pegula
80
World Rank
9
16-12
2022 Match Record
25-11
36-30
2022 Set Record
47-28
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Petra Martic vs. Jessica Pegula Recent Performance
- In the Round of 128, Martic was victorious 6-2, 7-6 versus Shelby Rogers on Tuesday.
- Pegula beat No. 94-ranked Harriet Dart 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday to reach the Round of 32.
- Martic has played 28 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Martic has won 68.8% of her games on serve, and 30.4% on return.
- Martic has won 68.1% of her service games on grass, and 36.7% of her return games.
- Through 36 matches this year, Pegula has played 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches) and won 54.3% of them (across all court types).
- Pegula has won 39.4% of her return games this year, and 69.8% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Pegula has won 70.8% of her games on serve, and 50% on return.
