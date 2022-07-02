Skip to main content

How to watch Petra Martic vs. Jessica Pegula at Wimbledon

The Round of 32 of Wimbledon includes Jessica Pegula and Petra Martic going toe to toe on July 2 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Check it out on ABC.

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Saturday, July 2
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Martic vs. Pegula Matchup Info

Petra MarticJessica Pegula

80

World Rank

9

16-12

2022 Match Record

25-11

36-30

2022 Set Record

47-28

Viking International Eastbourne

Last Tournament

French Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Petra Martic vs. Jessica Pegula Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 128, Martic was victorious 6-2, 7-6 versus Shelby Rogers on Tuesday.
  • Pegula beat No. 94-ranked Harriet Dart 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday to reach the Round of 32.
  • Martic has played 28 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Martic has won 68.8% of her games on serve, and 30.4% on return.
  • Martic has won 68.1% of her service games on grass, and 36.7% of her return games.
  • Through 36 matches this year, Pegula has played 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches) and won 54.3% of them (across all court types).
  • Pegula has won 39.4% of her return games this year, and 69.8% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Pegula has won 70.8% of her games on serve, and 50% on return.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Third Round

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
