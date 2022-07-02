How to watch Petra Martic vs. Jessica Pegula at Wimbledon

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 32 of Wimbledon includes Jessica Pegula and Petra Martic going toe to toe on July 2 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Check it out on ABC.

How to watch Petra Martic vs. Jessica Pegula at Wimbledon

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 2

Saturday, July 2 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Grass

Martic vs. Pegula Matchup Info

Petra Martic Jessica Pegula 80 World Rank 9 16-12 2022 Match Record 25-11 36-30 2022 Set Record 47-28 Viking International Eastbourne Last Tournament French Open Round of 64 Last Result Quarterfinal

Petra Martic vs. Jessica Pegula Recent Performance