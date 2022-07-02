How to watch Qinwen Zheng vs. Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon
Qinwen Zheng and Elena Rybakina are scheduled to compete in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on July 2, and you can see it on ABC.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Grass
Zheng vs. Rybakina Matchup Info
|Qinwen Zheng
|Elena Rybakina
52
World Rank
23
17-11
2022 Match Record
21-14
37-28
2022 Set Record
45-26
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Qinwen Zheng vs. Elena Rybakina Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Zheng beat No. 88-ranked Greet Minnen, 6-4, 6-1.
- Rybakina defeated Bianca Vanessa Andreescu 6-4, 7-6 on Thursday in the Round of 64.
- Zheng has played 28 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches).
- Zheng has won 31.2% of her return games this year, and 71.3% of her service games.
- On grass, Zheng has won 73.7% of her service games and 24.4% of her return games.
- Rybakina has played 35 matches this year, and 20.3 games per match across all court types (20.3 in three-set matches).
- Rybakina has won 31.3% of her return games so far this year, and 77.7% of her service games.
- Rybakina has won 84.2% of her service games on grass, and 20.3% of her return games.
