How to watch Rafael Nadal vs. Lorenzo Sonego at Wimbledon
Don't miss No. 54 Lorenzo Sonego match up against No. 4 Rafael Nadal in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon. Check it out on ABC.
How to watch Lorenzo Sonego vs. Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Sonego vs. Nadal Matchup Info
|Lorenzo Sonego
|Rafael Nadal
54
World Rank
4
17-16
2022 Match Record
33-3
51-40
2022 Set Record
79-21
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Runner-Up
Lorenzo Sonego vs. Rafael Nadal Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Sonego was victorious 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 versus Hugo Gaston on Thursday.
- Nadal beat No. 106-ranked Ricardas Berankis 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Thursday to advance to the Round of 32.
- Sonego has played 33 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 27.3 games per match (36.5 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Sonego has won 80.3% of his service games and 24.2% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Sonego has won 82.8% of his games on serve, and 22% on return.
- Nadal has played 26.9 games per match (33.4 in five-set matches) in his 36 matches so far this year across all court types.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Nadal has won 83.6% of his games on serve, and 34.6% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Nadal has won 84.6% of his games on serve, and 26.3% on return.
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Third Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)