How to watch Richard Gasquet vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp at Wimbledon
On Saturday, July 2 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Botic Van de Zandschulp and Richard Gasquet come together for a matchup in the Round of 32 at Wimbledon. Watch it on ABC.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Gasquet vs. Van de Zandschulp Matchup Info
|Richard Gasquet
|Botic Van de Zandschulp
69
World Rank
25
14-10
2022 Match Record
23-16
37-26
2022 Set Record
52-39
French Open
Last Tournament
Mallorca Championships
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Richard Gasquet vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Gasquet beat No. 55-ranked Mackenzie McDonald, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Van de Zandschulp defeated No. 49-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.
- Gasquet has played 26.3 games per match (34.7 in five-set matches) in his 24 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Gasquet has won 77.5% of his service games and 24.1% of his return games.
- On grass, Gasquet has won 88.6% of his service games and 20.9% of his return games.
- Van de Zandschulp has played 39 matches so far this year (winning 53.0% of games across all court types), and 24.2 games per match (28.4 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Van de Zandschulp has won 78.5% of his service games and 28.3% of his return games.
- Van de Zandschulp has won 82.9% of his service games on grass, and 25.2% of his return games.
