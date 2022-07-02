How to watch Simona Halep vs. Magdalena Frech at Wimbledon
Saturday's Round of 32 of Wimbledon slots Magdalena Frech versus Simona Halep at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The matchup airs on ABC.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Court Surface: Grass
Frech vs. Halep Matchup Info
|Magdalena Frech
|Simona Halep
92
World Rank
18
13-15
2022 Match Record
28-9
29-33
2022 Set Record
60-20
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Round of 32
Last Result
Semifinal
Magdalena Frech vs. Simona Halep Recent Performance
- Frech defeated Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 64.
- Halep beat No. 190-ranked Kirsten Flipkens 7-5, 6-4 on Thursday to make the Round of 32.
- Frech has played 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) in her 28 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Frech has won 60.1% of her service games and 34.7% of her return games.
- Frech has won 71.1% of her service games on grass, and 35.4% of her return games.
- Through 37 matches this year, Halep has played 19.1 games per match (19.1 in three-set matches) and won 60.7% of them (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Halep has won 74% of her games on serve, and 47.8% on return.
- On grass, Halep has won 77% of her service games and 52.8% of her return games.
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Third Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
