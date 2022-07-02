How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon
Check out ABC to see Saturday's matchup between No. 40 Nick Kyrgios and No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 32 at Wimbledon.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ABC
- Court Surface: Grass
Kyrgios vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info
|Nick Kyrgios
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
40
World Rank
5
20-7
2022 Match Record
41-12
40-19
2022 Set Record
98-47
Mallorca Championships
Last Tournament
Mallorca Championships
Round of 16
Last Result
Runner-Up
Nick Kyrgios vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Recent Performance
- Kyrgios beat No. 31-ranked Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday to reach the Round of 32.
- Tsitsipas is coming off a 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 victory over No. 76-ranked Jordan Thompson in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- Kyrgios has played 27 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 22.7 games per match (36.8 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Kyrgios has won 21.1% of his return games and 91% of his service games.
- On grass, Kyrgios has won 93% of his service games and 18.8% of his return games.
- Tsitsipas has played 53 matches so far this year (winning 55.2% of games across all court surfaces), and 27.1 games per match (38.6 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Tsitsipas has won 84.6% of his service games and 25.5% of his return games.
- Tsitsipas has won 85.3% of his service games on grass, and 22.7% of his return games.
How To Watch
July
2
2022
Third Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
