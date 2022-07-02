How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Alex Molcan at Wimbledon

If you're hoping to watch No. 51 Alex Molcan match up with No. 14 Taylor Fritz in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on July 2, tune in to ESPN.

How to watch Alex Molcan vs. Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 2

Saturday, July 2 TV Channel: ESPN

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Grass

Molcan vs. Fritz Matchup Info

Alex Molcan Taylor Fritz 51 World Rank 14 19-14 2022 Match Record 24-9 48-38 2022 Set Record 63-32 Mallorca Championships Last Tournament Viking International Eastbourne Round of 16 Last Result Runner-Up

