How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Alex Molcan at Wimbledon

If you're hoping to watch No. 51 Alex Molcan match up with No. 14 Taylor Fritz in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on July 2, tune in to ESPN.

How to watch Alex Molcan vs. Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Saturday, July 2
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Molcan vs. Fritz Matchup Info

Alex MolcanTaylor Fritz

51

World Rank

14

19-14

2022 Match Record

24-9

48-38

2022 Set Record

63-32

Mallorca Championships

Last Tournament

Viking International Eastbourne

Round of 16

Last Result

Runner-Up

Alex Molcan vs. Taylor Fritz Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 128, Molcan was victorious 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 versus Pedro Martinez on Tuesday.
  • Fritz beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday in the Round of 128.
  • Through 33 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Molcan has played 25.6 games per match (35.7 in five-set matches) and won 51.3% of them.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Molcan has won 77.5% of his games on serve, and 26.4% on return.
  • Molcan has won 88.4% of his service games on grass, and 23.9% of his return games.
  • Fritz has played 28.5 games per match (37.4 in five-set matches) in his 33 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • Fritz has won 26.3% of his return games so far this year, and 82.1% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Fritz has won 89.9% of his games on serve, and 21.2% on return.

How To Watch

July
2
2022

Third Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
imago1012925508h
