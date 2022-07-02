How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Alex Molcan at Wimbledon
If you're hoping to watch No. 51 Alex Molcan match up with No. 14 Taylor Fritz in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on July 2, tune in to ESPN.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 2
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Grass
Molcan vs. Fritz Matchup Info
|Alex Molcan
|Taylor Fritz
51
World Rank
14
19-14
2022 Match Record
24-9
48-38
2022 Set Record
63-32
Mallorca Championships
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 16
Last Result
Runner-Up
Alex Molcan vs. Taylor Fritz Recent Performance
- In the Round of 128, Molcan was victorious 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 versus Pedro Martinez on Tuesday.
- Fritz beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday in the Round of 128.
- Through 33 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Molcan has played 25.6 games per match (35.7 in five-set matches) and won 51.3% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Molcan has won 77.5% of his games on serve, and 26.4% on return.
- Molcan has won 88.4% of his service games on grass, and 23.9% of his return games.
- Fritz has played 28.5 games per match (37.4 in five-set matches) in his 33 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Fritz has won 26.3% of his return games so far this year, and 82.1% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Fritz has won 89.9% of his games on serve, and 21.2% on return.
