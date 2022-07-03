Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Round of 16: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 Wimbledon championships enter the round of 16 with Novak Djokovic in action on Sunday in the tennis world.

The third major of 2022 is down to the final 16 individual tennis players in the men’s and women’s draw. Half of those players will advance to the quarterfinals today with top-ranked Novak Djokovic in action for the men and No. 3 Ons Jabeur for the women’s draw. 

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Round of 16 today:

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The day starts off with Caroline Garcia taking on Marie Bouzková in one of two matches between two non-ranked players.

This is the furthest Bouzková has been in a major in her career as she looks to make a quarterfinal to take on the winner of what could be the match of the day today between number three ranked Jabeur and No. 24 ranked Elise Mertens.

Jabeur was in the quarterfinals here at Wimbledon last year, her best finish at a major for her career to date.

The other quarterfinal that will be set up today will be between the winners of Tatjana Maria and No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko and Jule Niemeier and Heather Watson.

In the men’s draw, the day starts with David Goffin looking to upset No. 23 Frances Tiafoe with the winner taking on either No. 9 Cameron Norrie or No. 30 Tommy Paul.

The most exciting potential quarterfinal would be between No. 5 Carlos Alcaraz Garfia and Djokovic, if they can get past No. 10 Jannik Sinner and Tim van Rijthoven here today,

How To Watch

July
3
2022

2022 Wimbledon Championships, Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
