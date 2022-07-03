Skip to main content

How to watch Cameron Norrie vs. Tommy Paul at Wimbledon

ABC is where you can tune in to Sunday's match between Cameron Norrie and Cameron Norrie in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon.

How to watch Cameron Norrie vs. Tommy Paul at Wimbledon

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Sunday, July 3
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Norrie vs. Paul Matchup Info

Cameron NorrieTommy Paul

12

World Rank

32

30-12

2022 Match Record

22-16

71-37

2022 Set Record

50-42

Viking International Eastbourne

Last Tournament

Viking International Eastbourne

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Cameron Norrie vs. Tommy Paul Recent Performance

  • Norrie defeated Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-1, 6-0 on Friday in the Round of 32.
  • Paul defeated No. 68-ranked Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on Friday to reach the Round of 16.
  • Norrie has played 42 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 25.4 games per match (31.0 in five-set matches).
  • Norrie has won 79.6% of his service games so far this year, and 30.1% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Norrie has won 85.4% of his games on serve, and 31.4% on return.
  • Paul has played 38 matches this year (winning 51.5% of games across all court types), and 25.3 games per match (29.8 in five-set matches).
  • Paul has won 25.3% of his return games this year, and 77.4% of his service games.
  • On grass, Paul has won 83.8% of his service games and 27.3% of his return games.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Fourth Round

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
