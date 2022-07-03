How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon
Watch Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz match up in Sunday's Round of 16 at Wimbledon on ABC.
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, July 3
- TV Channel: ABC
- Court Surface: Grass
Sinner vs. Alcaraz Matchup Info
|Jannik Sinner
|Carlos Alcaraz
13
World Rank
7
25-9
2022 Match Record
34-4
62-25
2022 Set Record
82-23
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz Recent Performance
- Sinner defeated John Isner 6-4, 7-6, 6-3 on Friday in the Round of 32.
- Alcaraz defeated No. 36-ranked Oscar Otte 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 on Friday to reach the Round of 16.
- Sinner has played 34 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 25.8 games per match (31 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Sinner has won 27.7% of his return games and 82.8% of his service games.
- On grass, Sinner has won 89.9% of his service games and 22.1% of his return games.
- Through 38 matches this year, Alcaraz has played 27.1 games per match (35.6 in five-set matches) and won 59.1% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Alcaraz has won 84.9% of his service games and 33.4% of his return games.
- On grass, Alcaraz has won 94.5% of his service games and 23.2% of his return games.
