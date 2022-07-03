How to watch Caroline Garcia vs. Marie Bouzkova at Wimbledon
To watch Sunday's matchup between No. 55 Caroline Garcia and No. 66 Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon, check out ABC.
How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Caroline Garcia at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, July 3
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Bouzkova vs. Garcia Matchup Info
|Marie Bouzkova
|Caroline Garcia
66
World Rank
55
25-10
2022 Match Record
18-11
54-25
2022 Set Record
36-29
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
Round of 64
Last Result
Runner-Up
Marie Bouzkova vs. Caroline Garcia Recent Performance
- Bouzkova beat Alison Riske 6-2, 6-3 on Friday in the Round of 32.
- Garcia beat No. 41-ranked Shuai Zhang 7-6, 7-6 on Friday to advance to the Round of 16.
- Bouzkova has played 35 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 21.7 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Bouzkova has won 39.1% of her return games and 73.7% of her service games.
- On grass, Bouzkova has won 76.1% of her service games and 41.3% of her return games.
- Through 29 matches this year, Garcia has played 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) and won 50.4% of them (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Garcia has won 24.8% of her return games and 76% of her service games.
- On grass, Garcia has won 78.7% of her service games and 27.9% of her return games.
How To Watch
July
3
2022
Fourth Round
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)